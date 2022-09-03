Ag Policy.png

In the wake of obstacles in the courts that have blocked a Biden administration attempt to provide race-based remedies for alleged past discrimination by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the recently signed Inflation Reduction Act repealed and replaced a program that was part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Act with a smorgasbord of new initiatives aimed at “unserved or underserved” communities of producers—all of which are careful not to use language suggesting that race alone is a qualification or will be used to exclude anyone.

The original $4 billion aid program, called Section 1005, was part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan of 2021. It was intended to compensate Black and other farmers of color—including American Indian or Alaskan Native, Asian American, Pacific Islander or Hispanic—who had allegedly faced agricultural loan discrimination in the past. The money was supposed to be used to pay off farm debts.

