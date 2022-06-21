Bat Masterson is now back on watch as his 6-foot bronze statue was dedicated on June 19 in front of the Home of Stone, 112 E. Vine St., Dodge City Kansas.
On a hot day a large crowd gathered to watch festivities that included a re-enactor and comments from organizers of the project, which dates back nearly five years.
Master of ceremonies Kent Stehlik noted that Tom Clavin in his book “Dodge City” noted the need for a statue for a revered lawman at a time when Dodge City needed a lawman in the late 1870s. The statue’s dedication was unveiled during the 150th anniversary celebration of Dodge City.
Stehlik said Masterson became a renowned journalist and writer after he left Dodge City and he never forgot his roots.
The statue was unveiled by Carson Norton, Leoti, who was commissioned, along with his dad, Charlie, to do the project. Carson Norton unveiled the tarp that covered the statue with help from the Boot Hill Museum. The statue received an enthusiastic applause and many people took pictures afterward.
“It’s fantastic to see how many people turned out to see it,” Carson said afterward.
Having the Boot Hill can-can girls, gunfighters helping to unveil it and an opportunity to meet Bat Masterson’s great-great nephew, Ken Masterson, of Texas, was an added treat. Even on a hot day Carson said having his own family be able to participate in the festivities and unveiling added to a special day.
Charlie Norton said the Masterson project was important to him.
“It’s always been a dream of mine to be a part of something that is so important to our western history,” he said.
Shawn Tasset, Ford County commissioner, said the statue project was the result of a collaboration with Ford County and the Ford County Historical Society. He encouraged people to be pro-active and volunteer and assist with the historical society because it is a group dedicated to preserving the history of Ford County and Dodge City.
He also said the Bat Masterson statue in front of the Home of Stone means the statue is where it needs to be. Tasset read history about what Masterson meant to Dodge City. He was a no-nonsense lawman who eschewed politics but agreed to become sheriff and he was elected on Nov. 6, 1877, by just three votes—20 days before his 24th birthday. He was sworn in as sheriff Jan. 14, 1878.
While there were more famous and flamboyant historical figures involved with Dodge City, Tasset said, Masterson did not have a peer when it came to his time of service during the formative years of a fledgling area becoming a town and community.
“I’d say welcome home,” Tasset said.
Brad Smalley, now of Dodge City, provided a re-enactment about Masterson, who by all accounts loved Dodge City and was close to his brothers, Jim and Ed.
“Bat is back where he belongs,” Smalley said.
Ryan Ausmus provided the benediction. Stehlik also provided thanks to many individuals and organizations who made the project happen. A tour of the Home of Stone followed festivities.
Dave Bergmeier can be reached at 620-227-1822 or dbergmeier@hpj.com.
