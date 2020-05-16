BASF Corporation will join COVID-19 hunger relief efforts with a $170,000 donation to Feeding America. The company’s North America Agricultural Solutions employees in the U.S. recently hosted a virtual food drive to support Feeding America food banks across the country. The contribution will help their food banks secure nutritious food and resources to serve neighbors in need during the pandemic.
“Millions of people across the United States are struggling to find nutritious food and provide meals for their families during this unprecedented time,” said Paul Rea, Senior Vice President, BASF Agricultural Solutions North America. “There is no time where the need is more pressing than during and after a crisis of this magnitude. We hope this gift inspires our community to assist Feeding America’s efforts by donating money, goods or their time to help our neighbors, friends and families during their time of need.”
BASF employees throughout its Agricultural Solutions division participated in the virtual food drive by making financial contributions online. BASF matched donations dollar-for-dollar for the virtual food drive. All funds raised online, including the BASF match, will be donated to Feeding America member food banks based on donor zip codes. This gives employee donors the opportunity to help their own communities and make an impact where they live.
BASF will donate an additional $195,000 to Feeding America. The gift includes a $150,000 corporate donation and $45,000 from BASF’s largest facilities in Michigan, Texas, and Louisiana. In total, BASF will contribute more than $365,000 to Feeding America’s COVID-19 hunger relief efforts.
“We are grateful to BASF for being a partner of Feeding America before the COVID-19 pandemic and for coming forward with additional support,” said Lauren Biedron, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America. “This gift will allow member food banks to continue helping families put food on their tables during this difficult time.”
BASF invites the community to make donations to Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund at www.feedingamerica.org/take-action/coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.