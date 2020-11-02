The Kansas Agriculture and Rural Leadership program reported that Dr. Barry Flinchbaugh passed away this morning. Flinchbaugh was a professor emeritus in agricultural economics at Kansas State University, and he shared his expertise on farm policy, the economy and other topics with High Plains Journal readers many times.
"Small in stature, great in character and intellect, his wisdom, wit, and perspective was a gift to those who were in earshot. KARL may not be the same without him, but what we have gained from his legendary leadership is priceless."
