Save the date for the 2021 Bank of America Youth Excellence Seminar, slated for July 12 to 14 in Amarillo, Texas.
Registration for YES is coming soon and registration forms will be available on www.aqha.com/yes. Hotel rooms can be booked at the YES rate with the Embassy Suites by Hilton Amarillo-Downtown.
All youth, ages 10 to 18, are welcome—current AQHYA members and nonmembers. Youth will attend interactive sessions designed to develop and teach leadership skills. Each day features new speakers, presenting topics related to leadership and the equine industry. Five AQHYA officers will be elected—president, first vice president, second vice president and two members. Regional directors will also be elected. AQHYA has 11 regions, and each region has the opportunity to elect three AQHYA members to be directors. Learn about becoming a voting delegate by contacting your affiliate youth adviser.
For questions about YES contact the AQHA Youth Department at youth@aqha.org or 806-378-4330 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central, Monday through Friday.
