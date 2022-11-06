TripleC HydraBed .jpg

A bale handling equipment manufacturer is hitting a milestone and to celebrate Triple C is building a special HydraBed to be sold for a good cause.

Jay Russell, general manager of Triple C Inc., which produces HydraBed equipment in Sabetha, Kansas, said the company is about to build and sell its 20,000th HydraBed. That specific unit is based on one of its signature units, HydraBed HB3200, and will be renamed HB20000 with a commemorative decal scheme.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.