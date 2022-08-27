Jenni Badding, formerly the digital technology go-to-market manager for John Deere, has been named production and precision ag public relations manager for North America and will be based in Olathe, Kansas. Badding replaces Chad Passman who was named tactical marketing operations manager.
Badding will work across the John Deere Ag & Turf Division to develop a proactive public relations strategy and integrated communication plans. She will also work with internal and external stakeholders to deploy specific communication tactics for the Production and Precision Ag and the Aftermarket and Customer Support business units.
Badding joined John Deere in 2005, working as a dealer technician assistance center field support specialist for the Intelligent Solutions Group. In 2007, she became the territory customer support manager in western Nebraska. Badding then managed the John Deere Tech Partnership programs for eight years, transforming the engagement experience for future dealer technicians across the United States In 2017, she became the events program manager, and was responsible for managing the process to plan and execute major U.S. and Canada marketing shows and events. In her most recent role as the digital technology go-to-market manager, Badding led precision ag marketing efforts on behalf of John Deere dealers and customers.
Badding grew up on a farm in central Iowa and holds a bachelor’s degree in agricultural studies from Iowa State University.
