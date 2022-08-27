Jenni Badding.jpg

Jenni Badding, formerly the digital technology go-to-market manager for John Deere, has been named production and precision ag public relations manager for North America and will be based in Olathe, Kansas. Badding replaces Chad Passman who was named tactical marketing operations manager.

Badding will work across the John Deere Ag & Turf Division to develop a proactive public relations strategy and integrated communication plans. She will also work with internal and external stakeholders to deploy specific communication tactics for the Production and Precision Ag and the Aftermarket and Customer Support business units.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.