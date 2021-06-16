The Kansas Department of Agriculture and Kansas State University Department of Agricultural Economics recently released the Bluestem Pasture Report. Last issued in 2019, the biennial report is a compilation of survey information collected from ranchers and landowners in the 14-county bluestem pasture area.
Results of the survey showed the average bluestem pasture lease rate reported for a 600-pound steer or heifer for the full summer season was $144.80 per head when care is provided and $118.60 per head without care. In a short summer lease, the average rate was $93.39 per head when care is provided and $85.50 when it is not. The rate for a three-quarter summer lease averaged $120.67 per head with care and $119.67 without.
Pasture operators reported charging $267.40 for cow-calf pairs on a full summer season contract if care is provided and $192.87 without care. The average lease price for a cow-calf pair in a short summer season contract where care is not provided was $123.67. There were insufficient reports received to accurately publish data on prices for cow-calf pairs in short summer season contracts where care is provided.
The rate reported in the bluestem region for building a five-wire, all steel post fence, including materials, averaged $12,818 per mile. Excluding materials, the average was $5,800 per mile. Additional charges averaged $171.18 for steel gates, $60.00 for wire gates and $221.38 for corners. The additional charge for building in rough or rocky terrain was $82.50 per hour.
About 80% of survey respondents reported burning pastures this year. Water sources used for livestock on bluestem pasture are 46.5% ponds; 25% streams, spring-fed or spring development; 6.9% solar-powered; 6.5% wells; 5.8% windmills; 5.4% rural water; 1.9% electric-powered wells; and 1.9% hauling.
