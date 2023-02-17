IMG_6098-1.jpg

Dalton Henry, Craig Meeker, Scott Gerit, Nicole Hasheider and Cary Sifferath discuss farm policy outlook from a national association perspective at the Kansas Commodity Classic. (Journal photo by Kylene Scott.)

Representatives from a variety of commodity groups were on hand for the recent Kansas Commodity Classic in Salina, Kansa, to offer views on the implications for multiple markets including grains for human and livestock sectors.

Dalton Henry, vice president of policy with U.S. Wheat Associates, Craig Meeker, chairman of the National Sorghum Producers, Scott Gerlt, chief economist with the American Soybean Association, Nicole Hasheider, director of crop inputs and investor relations with the National Corn Growers Association, and Cary Sifferath, vice president of U.S. Grains Council, shared their perspectives during the final session of the day.

IMG_6223-1.jpg

Craig Meeker (left) and Scott Gerit at Kansas Commodity Classic. (Journal photo by Kylene Scott.)

