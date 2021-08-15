The votes are in and Emma Knowles is the winner of the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association Ranch Rodeo National Anthem Singing Contest. Knowles will sing the national anthem at the OCA Ranch Rodeo Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. at Lazy E Arena, Guthrie, Oklahoma.
“We’re excited to feature Emma singing the national anthem at the very beginning of the Friday night performance,” said Weston Givens, OCA Ranch Rodeo Committee Chair. “She’s a talented young vocalist and we are honored to have her kick things off for us.”
Knowles performs in plays and musicals for Onstage in Woodward. Additional she serves as president of the Arnett FFA Chapter. She is also a member of 4-H and exhibits swine.
When asked about her plans for the future, Knowles says, “When I go to college, I plan to major in performing arts.”
Knowles is the daughter of Brandon and Shala Knowles and has an older brother, Garrett.
