While the people of agriculture are keenly aware of their industry’s role to both global economy and social stability, the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted consumers to realize they shouldn’t take their food and fiber supplies for granted.
Such is the backdrop for National Ag Week and National Ag Day.
The annual event was created by the Agriculture Council of America in 1973. It seeks to highlight the contributions farmers, ranchers and other agricultural producers make on a daily basis to both the food and fiber supplies on which consumers rely.
Although denied a public, in-person celebration by the COVID-19 crisis, Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s proclamation for Arkansas Agricultural Week lives online, extolling the dozens of contributions Arkansas growers make each year. The proclamation can be seen at https://bit.ly/2JcLYIl.
According to the “Arkansas Agriculture Profile,” compiled by the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, there are about 42,500 farms in Arkansas, covering about 13.9 million acres of land. Additionally, the state hosts almost 19 million acres of trees, with forestry accounting for the largest area of agriculture and about 56 percent of the landmass in Arkansas.
Agricultural production contributes more than $21.2 billion to the state’s economy each year, accounting for about one out of every six dollars generated by the state, as well as one in every six Arkansas jobs. The Ag Profile can be found at https://division.uaex.edu/docs/2019-AR-Ag-profile.pdf.
Vic Ford, associate director of agriculture and natural resources for the Division of Agriculture, said agriculture was integral to the stability of Arkansas and the nation on several levels.
Ford also said the Division of Agriculture will continue supporting growers in the state through ongoing research and outreach efforts.
To learn about extension programs in Arkansas, contact your local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit www.uaex.edu. Follow us on Twitter at @UAEX_edu.
