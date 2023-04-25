Screenshot 2023-04-25 at 3.37.41 PM.png

For Arkansas college juniors and seniors studying agriculture-related majors, the Cooperative Extension Service’s Future Ag Leaders Tour provides a first-hand look at careers in the agriculture industry—the No. 1 employer in the state.

The Arkansas Future Ag Leaders Tour, which runs May 15 to 19, is a program of the Cooperative Extension Service, part of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. Julie Robinson, extension associate professor for Community, Professional and Economic Development for the Division of Agriculture, said the program creates important connections between students and their peers as well as future employers in the state.

