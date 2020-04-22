UpliftArkansas.com is a statewide, one-stop resource that provides a comprehensive, reliable list of information on local businesses, restaurants, services and other essential information for Arkansans during this pandemic. A new partnership with the Arkansas Department of Agriculture highlights specific ways that Arkansans can personally help farmers across the state.
This new website update will provide a resource hub for Arkansans to reach farmers who provide fresh food direct to consumers, farm-to-table restaurants, and local grocery stores through online sales, farmers markets, and on-farm sales. Local farmers and farmers market managers can upload real-time information and control their listings on the website as they adapt their operations to the COVID-19 situation. With this partnership, Arkansans can access the Arkansas COVID-19 Food Access Map resource on UpliftArkansas.com and find Arkansas Grown food available in their areas, as well as schools and organizations that are offering free meals while schools are closed.
The website allows users to quickly and easily claim existing listings or create new listings to keep communities informed about the efforts of local organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Claimed listings can be updated in real time, which makes this resource particularly user-friendly and an asset for local businesses and nonprofits to provide immediate updates to consumers. The community service project was created by Arkansans to help Arkansans in need. No profits are being made, no ads are being sold and no premier listings are being promoted. For more information, visit UpliftArkansas.com.
