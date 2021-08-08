Arctic Cat Inc., Thief River Falls, Minnesota, a Textron Inc. company, has released its 2022 lineup that became available to authorized dealerships in July. The all-new Alterra 600 EPS features an all-new engine, drivetrain and chassis offering increased power, better handling, more durability, and easier servicing. The launch of the ATV coincides with Arctic Cat’s 60-year anniversary of bringing new and innovative products to power sports.
Powering the Alterra 600 EPS is an all-new 600cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that offers 45 horsepower to explore the trail or take on the toughest of tasks. The new engine features an overhead-cam design. The Alterra 600 EPS also features an oversized air filter and high intake mounts ensuring ample airflow, while the new Arctic Cat tuned CVTech CVT system—paired with a more durable transmission—ensures the power gets to the ground. An all-new chassis complements the Alterra 600 EPS’ power, providing a lower center of gravity and incredible balance for increased stability and a performance-oriented ride experience.
For more information, see a dealer or visit www.arcticcat.com.
