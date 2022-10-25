Arctic Cat Inc., Thief River Falls, Minnesota, has introduced several new off-road models as part of its Model Year 2023 launch. Building on the success of its Alterra 600, the new model year offers three additional models.
The new TRV, MudPro, and Black Hills Edition offer the same features of the Alterra 600 but include model-specific enhancements for a variety of riders. The 2-Up riders can bring a friend on the new Alterra 600 TRV, featuring a longer wheelbase to safely accommodate a passenger.
