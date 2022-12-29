20221227_usdm.png

The U.S. Drought Monitor is jointly produced by the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the United States Department of Agriculture, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. (Map courtesy of NDMC.)

A powerful low-pressure trough developed in the upper levels of the atmosphere over the eastern contiguous U.S. during this U.S. Drought Monitor week (Dec. 21-27). At the surface, the trough was associated with a strong cold front that poured frigid arctic air into the U.S. east of the Rockies. Daytime maximum temperatures in the northern Plains were well below zero degrees Fahrenheit, with minimum temperatures colder than 20 below zero, at the peak of the cold wave.

Bismarck, North Dakota, registered minus 10 for a high and minus 20 for a low on Dec. 21 and 22; the high was below zero for four consecutive days and below freezing for at least two consecutive weeks. Williston, North Dakota, recorded minus 17 for a high and minus 29 for a low on Dec. 20. The freezing arctic air spread to the Gulf of Mexico and East coasts and even breached the Rocky Mountain chain to reach the Pacific Northwest. The high temperature at Tupelo, Mississippi, was only 18 degrees with a low of 4 on Dec. 23.

