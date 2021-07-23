The Kansas Insurance Department recently announced estimated losses of $22.6 million, caused by storms in the month of April 2021. The estimates are based on 2,295 claims in 92 Kansas counties.
“We all know Kansas weather is unpredictable,” Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt said. “While we hope to never have to file a claim with our insurance, storm season is an exceptional reminder of how important insurance can be.”
The April 2021 estimated loss is up slightly from the April 2020 estimated loss, which totaled $21.2 million. The April 2020 estimates are based on 6,341 claims. Estimated storm loss data consists of windstorm, tornado, and hail damage or other weather-related claim losses for insured real and personal property in Kansas reported for each calendar year and monthly during the calendar year.
The Department collects this data for the general public and other interested parties. For historical storm loss data, as well as guides on how to prepare for storms and find the right insurance coverage, visit insurance.kansas.gov.
