The Kansas Department of Agriculture Division of Conservation has announced updates to the Riparian Quality Enhancement Initiative, which provides financial assistance for the improvement of riparian areas, the vegetation and habitats along rivers and streams. RQEI is open to all counties located in the Kansas Association for Conservation District areas III, IV and V.
The initiative will support practices that serve to increase, enhance and protect riparian areas and provide the benefits of decreased sedimentation, improved water quality and quantity, and enhanced wildlife habitat. Practices will be eligible for 80% cost-share, up to an annual landowner limit of $10,000. For a full list of practices that can be included in RQEI, a map of the targeted areas and additional program guidance, visit www.agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/division-of-conservation/riparian-wetland-streambank.
Applications are available at local conservation district offices. Producers interested in applying should complete the application in consultation with their local conservation district and the Kansas Forest Service. Applications are due by April 30. For more information about RQEI, contact Tim McCoy with the KDA Division of Conservation at 785-564-6624 or Tim.McCoy@ks.gov.
