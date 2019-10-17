The 2020 model year lineup of Apache sprayers, made in Mooresville, Indiana, includes enhancements that will continue to streamline an increasingly important field operation for row crop farmers. Improvements offered in 2020 Apache sprayers range from user-friendly design elements to advanced technology, including an 800-gallon tank to the ET sprayer family. It also offers a Raven AutoBoom XRT automatic boom control system so operators have a new level of boom control. The system uses radar sensors to maintain optimal spray heights, thereby maximizing application efficiency. A front-focused design with front-fill option makes it easier to fill the sprayer from a nurse tank without folding the booms. A stainless steel tank and mount design makes sprayer clean out quicker and more efficient. Autofold is available on any Apache with AutoBoom XRT and the new automatic boom-folding system allows the operator to unfold booms all at once instead of one section at a time. Double-stacked nozzles are designed for machines with the Raven Hawkeye nozzle control system and the double-stacked nozzles extend the sprayer’s reach, helping the operator get more coverage out of every pass through the field. Also, the quick-spray mode saves time on smaller spraying jobs enabling the operator to set up spraying options directly on the machine’s in-cab display. For more information, see a dealer or visit www. ApacheSprayers.com.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Market Snapshot
Market Snapshot
Copyright © 2019. All market data is provided by Barchart Solutions.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.