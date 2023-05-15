jonas_1-666x444.jpg

Nicole Jonas of Red Granite Farm

When Steve and Nicole Jonas graduated from Iowa State University with horticulture degrees, both knew they wanted to farm.

In 2007, they purchased five acres of a century farm northeast of Boone. This purchase, which included a historic house and farm buildings, was the start of Red Granite Farm, a specialty crop operation that now spans 10 acres and includes poultry and perennial landscape plants, as well as fruits and vegetables.

annies_two-382x254.jpg

Nicole Jonas with a visitor
jonas_2-464x309.jpg

Nicole Jonas checks on the condition of her plants at Red Granite Farm, near Boone, Iowa

