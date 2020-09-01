Women in agriculture, what are your leadership aspirations? What are the barriers to achieving those aspirations? What motivates you to be involved in leadership roles and organizations? Annie’s Project is taking a closer look at agricultural women’s involvement with its new survey, the Agriculture Women’s Community & Leadership Survey. Complete by the Sept. 7 deadline. The results from this survey will be used to help design educational programs to expand women’s involvement in their communities and agricultural organizations. This survey is sponsored by Annie’s Project and Farm Credit.
“Our interest is to strengthen rural and agricultural communities by tapping into the talents of the women living and working there,” said Doris Mold, Annie’s Project Co-CEO. Dr. Karisha Devlin, Annie’s Project Co-CEO added, “It is critical for us to also develop an understanding of the tools that they need to become more effective leaders in their communities.”
Anyone with an interest in women’s agricultural leadership is encouraged to take the survey. Due to popular demand, the survey closing has been extended through Sept. 7 and may be found using the following link:
The survey will take approximately 10 minutes and all responses are anonymous.
Annie’s Project empowers farm and ranch women and growers to be better business partners through networks and by managing and organizing critical information. Farm Credit is a nationwide network of 72 customer-owned financial institutions.
