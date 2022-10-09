agreement-business-businessman-48195.jpg

I was on a conference call in August and one of the participants asked the question: Who are the two biggest owners of tillable ground in the United States?

The first was easy, we all knew Bill Gates has been making headlines with his farmland purchases. He currently owns 242,000 acres in 18 states. Next, someone suggested Ted Turner, but he mostly owns rangeland, not tillable farm ground. The answer was China. This was a revelation to me, although I guess it should not have been since the Chinese are the owners of Smithfield Foods. This got me thinking about how America’s food system is owned, and further question U.S. food security.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.