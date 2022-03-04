The American Pickers are returning to Kansas to film episodes of The History Channel’s hit televisions series. Filming is planned in April.
American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on The History Channel. The show follows skilled pickers in the business as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques as they enjoy finding sizable, unique collections and the stories behind them.
As they hit the back roads, the pickers that include Mike Wolfe, Darlene Colby and Robbie Wolfe are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, they want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning about America’s past.
The crew will be following all COVID-19 pandemic guidelines and protocols for safe filming as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The American Pickers is looking for leads and would love to explore hidden treasure. People who know of someone who has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the crew can spend the better part of the day looking through, send your name, telephone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 646-493-2184 or find them on Facebook @GotAPick.
