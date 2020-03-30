On March 27 American Implement had an employee test positive for COVID-19 at the Hugoton, Kansas, location. This employee hadn’t been in the dealership for a week and should not have had any direct contact with customers to the company's knowledge. Three weeks prior, the employee had traveled out of state to an area not covered by any past or present Kansas Department of Health and Environment travel bans. It is believed the virus was contracted during that trip. American Implement made the decision to close the Hugoton location at noon March 27 as a precaution for the safety of employees, customers and the community.
American Implement is currently working with the Stevens County Health Department to follow KDHE protocols to safely reopen this location. In the interim, the other 15 locations are being mobilized to service customers in the Hugoton area.
Please contact the following individuals for your sales, parts and service needs:
Sales: Gabe Baeza at 620-453-9265
Parts: Marcus Amerin at 620-541-1026
Service: Albert Waugh at 620-428-2375
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.