American Foods Group, LLC is opening a new state-of-the-art beef processing facility in Warren County, Missouri. The company broke ground Sept. 12 at the site near Wright City—marking the beginning of a project expected to generate $1 billion in annual economic impact in the state of Missouri.

unnamed.jpg

State and local officials join American Foods Group to break ground on the new $800 million facility. (Courtesy photo.)

"This is a major development that will benefit Missouri's agricultural producers and consumers for years to come."

