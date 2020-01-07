The American Farmers & Ranchers/Oklahoma Farmers Union 2020 Policy Committee recently convened in Oklahoma City to discuss proposed changes and additions to the organization’s policy.
Topics of this year’s discussion included electronic animal identification, African swine fever, legislative redistricting, agricultural land reassessment, rural internet access, agricultural extension funding, and the current challenges for agricultural cooperatives.
Each year, AFR/OFU selects policy committee members from across Oklahoma. The appointed individuals are an accomplished and diverse group representing the broadest spectrum possible of the general AFR membership. This year’s committee members include Brent Brewer, Hunter; Adam Brockriede, Frederick; Jim Buck, Cherokee; Terrell Coffey, Hinton; Becky Delozier, Adair; Bradley Hamilton, McAlester; Lee Horton, Lone Wolf; Roy Justice, Mannsville; Pam Livingston, Seiling; Michael Long, Wapanucka; Doug Ogden, Oktaha; Ryan Plemmons, Battiest; Jordan Shearer, Laverne; Branden Spears, Ponca City; Rodney Unruh, Elk City; and Mike Weaver, Fort Cobb. Randy Abbott, Pryor, chaired the committee.
