American Farmers & Ranchers/Oklahoma Farmers Union delegates recently voted on three contested seats on the AFR/OFU Board of Directors—Northwest Independent Director District 1, Southeast Independent Director District 4 and Northeast Agent Director District 3. In addition, AFR/OFU Secretary Paul Jackson, Ringling, ran unopposed and will retain his current position for a three-year term.
In the race for Northwest Independent Director District 1, incumbent Terry Peach, Mutual, was challenged by Eric Bilderback, El Reno. Peach won the race and will retain his seat for another three-year term.
The Southeast Independent Director District 4 seat did not have an incumbent—AFR/OFU Director Bob Holley retired this year, choosing not to seek an additional term. In that race, former AFR/OFU Director Billy Perrin, McAlester, was defeated by newcomer Mike Goodwin, Roberta.
The race for the Northeast Agent Director District 3 was hotly contested with four candidates vying for the seat—Garrett Barnett, Tulsa, incumbent; John Ogden, Oktaha; Johnie Brown, Sapulpa; and Carl “Bud” Hembree, Haskell. Ogden won the seat and will begin a three-year term soon.
