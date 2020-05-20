American Agri-Women are instrumental in student and consumer education about agriculture. AAW members believe in a public educated about modern agriculture because increased knowledge allows individuals to make informed personal choices. Informed citizens are able to participate in establishing the policies that will support a competitive agricultural industry that can sustainably produce food, fuel, and fiber for a growing population. Therefore, AAW is continuing to be that voice for agriculture.
AAW has always been dedicated to increasing agricultural literacy for current and future generations. Agricultural literacy is defined as an understanding of agriculture’s history and current economic, social, and environmental significance to all Americans. This understanding includes some knowledge of food, fuel, and fiber production, processing, and domestic and international marketing.
The AAW Stand Up-Speak Out for Agriculture committee is moving in steps to gather factual and scientifically proven information to counteract the negative statements made against beef and dairy industries. This is being done in correlation with National Beef Month in May and National Dairy Month in June. Following those, a new topic will be rolled out via various media outlets that relate to the importance of agriculture in the U.S. and combat the negativity that surrounds agriculture and its production. Committee members of AAW will be speaking on topics that directly affect them, their families, and their communities. It is their hope that through public announcements, press releases, social media, and other means the public will share their stories and involvement with others.
The truthful message about agriculture and the industries surrounding it needs to be heard to disprove the untrue allegations and reports by activists. The resiliency of the ag community needs to be shared by those living it every day, and heard by the non-agriculture public sector, of all ages.
Various commodity groups will be assisting to share their passion for standing up and speaking out for agriculture. They additionally want to positively promote farming, ranching, timber, and other ag occupations. Companies such as Okabashi flip flops aren’t typically thought of as agriculture, but their products are ag produced. They contain 45 % soybean oil and are recyclable. With limited funding, AAW still believes that the message can be effective with the hard work of its members and the committee.
The public doesn’t always realize how many things they use and depend on every day come from agriculture. It’s not just about the food you eat or the clothes you wear, agriculture is everywhere.
