The American Agri-Women executive committee includes (back row, left to right) Jean Goslin, Kathy Goodyke, Rose Tryon VanCott and (front row, left to right) Laura Hart, Arlene Kovash, and Heather Hampton+Knodle. Not pictured, Karolyn Zurn. (Courtesy photo.)

American Agri-Women recently elected its national officers at its 2022 national convention in Bozeman, Montana. AAW, a national coalition of farm, ranch, and agri-business women, is in its 48th year of advocating for agriculture.

Arlene Kovash of Oregon Women for Agriculture is the new secretary. Jean Goslin of Kansas Agri-Women is vice president of education. These women will serve two-year terms.

