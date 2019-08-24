Generation Z is a group of powerful influencers—and here’s a chance for them to use that power to promote agriculture. American Agri-Women along with Crop Science, a division of Bayer, announce the “Gen Z Speaks Ag” advocacy contest. The contest is part of AAW’s ongoing “AgDay 365: Ag Day is Every Day Campaign.”
Young advocates, those between 11 and 23, can enter the contest, which runs through Sept. 30. The entrants can have an agriculture background or have an interest in related topics, such as food safety, food preparation, sustainability, etc.
The contest includes three categories: photo, video and special events Prizes range from $100 to $500. The winners will be announced at AAW’s annual convention, set for Nov. 6 to 10 in Tigard, Oregon.
AAW is a coalition of farm, ranch and agri-business women. Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of healthcare and agriculture.
“We are so pleased to again showcase the talents of young advocates. We want to challenge them to speak out and show an authentic and positive view of agriculture. Their views are so important among their friends, classmates, families and communities,” says Jeanette Lombardo, president of AAW.
Go to http://americanagriwomen.org/gen-z-speaks-ag/ for contest details. AgDay365 celebrates the fact that everyone is part of agriculture, every day and the contest encourages young advocates to make their voices count.
