American Agri-Women is launching its “Women Heroes of Science & Technology” educational program, which highlights agricultural STEM careers and showcases women in these fields.
Crop Science, a division of Bayer, and McCain Foods, have stepped forward to sponsor the initial project, a downloadable bookmark series for middle school students and others. Profiles that will offer more in-depth information about the scientists and their careers are also being developed.
STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics. As technology increases, there will be more demand for people in STEM careers, especially in the field of agriculture. Women scientists and technologists are finding innovative ways to help farmers and ranchers produce more food in a safe and sustainable way. They are also coming up with new food, fiber and fuel products and other new uses for agriculture products.
AAW is encouraging young people to enter STEM careers and is providing resources to teachers and parents as they support budding careers. Plans are under way to expand the program to provide additional educational resources.
Go to americanagriwomen.org/stem-careers to view and download the bookmarks. For more information about AAW’s educational programs, contact Lesley Schmidt, AAW vice president of education, at education@americanagriwomen.org. For information about sponsorship opportunities, contact Doris Mold, AAW past president, at pastpresident@americanagriwomen.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.