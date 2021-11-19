The Amarillo Farm & Ranch Show, slated for Nov. 30 to Dec. 2 at the Amarillo Civic Center in Amarillo, Texas, will return as an in-person event for 2021.
This popular agriculture trade show took a year off in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will bring more than 400 exhibitors back to the Amarillo Civic Center this year. Companies are exhibiting a variety of products and services at the show including large harvesting and planting equipment for crops such as cotton, corn, wheat and hay, seed varieties, livestock equipment, tools, and insurance and banking services. Attendees can visit with dealers and see brands such as John Deere, BASF, Case IH, Massey Ferguson and Can-Am. Admission and parking are free. For a full list of exhibitors, attendees are encouraged to visit www.AmarilloFarmShow.com.
Programming at this year’s event includes the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension CEU Workshop on Nov. 30. This session will earn attendees five continuing education credits: three credits for general, one credit for Laws and Regulations and one credit for Drift.
The Texas Wheat Symposium returns on Dec. 1, presented by the Texas Wheat Growers Association, with updates from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency and Natural Resources Conservation Service, a market outlook and farm policy discussion. Full agenda details are posted on www.AmarilloFarmShow.com. Also on Wednesday, the Ag Appreciation Luncheon, hosted jointly with the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce Ag Council, returns with serving lines open at 11:45 a.m. Central. The keynote address for this free lunch event will be presented by David Wasserman, senior editor, U.S. House of Representative for The Cook Political Report with Amy Walter.
Back for its third year following a year of virtual education in 2020 is Cotton U, a High Plains Journal and Amarillo Farm & Ranch Show partnership event. Cotton growers will be able to network with other producers and industry leaders about increasing profitability on their farm or ranch. This education session is set for Dec. 2 starting at 8 a.m. Central and concludes at 11:45 a.m. Visit HPJ.com/cottonu for more information.
Featured speakers for this year’s Cotton U event include David Kerns from Texas A&M AgriLife Extension and Tas Smith from the National Cotton Council of America. In addition to the speakers, attendees can hear from and ask questions of the cotton producer panel. Cotton U is a free event, however, pre-registration is encouraged. Certified Crop Adviser CEUs will be available at this event. To learn more about the speakers, schedule and to pre-register, attendees are asked to visit the Amarillo Farm & Ranch Show at www.AmarilloFarmShow.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.