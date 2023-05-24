kids-fire-extinguisher-outside.jpg

Braxton Bodin, Maxwell VanOverbeke and Bradan Sirek take turns using a fire extinguisher on the Rice County Fairgrounds. (Photo courtesy of University of Minnesota Extension.)

According to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, a farmer is 800% more likely to die while working than people in other jobs. About one-third of all farm accidents involve children.

Hazards include tractor rollovers, grain bins, manure pits, fire, toxic gases and more. Training and using safety equipment are two top ways to reduce the danger.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.