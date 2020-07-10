The Air-O-Lator Corporation, Grandview, Missouri, now offers color-changing lights for the company’s Legacy, Ready and Platinum Font N’Aire lines. These lights are operable via Bluetooth wireless mobile technology and allow customers to customize their light displays. The color-changing lights are 12-volt, LED Lamps and are operated and controlled through a free app that customers can download on their phones. Customers will be able to purchase the light kits, order the Bluetooth option, and, once their fountain arrives, they can add the app to their phone for easy management. Customers can choose from red, blue, green and white lights through their phone app. The app will also help create a customizable color spectrum through which they can rotate lighting options. With lights, fountains, and phone in sync, the fountain will easily become an entertaining and pleasant addition to any nighttime water feature. For more information, see a representative or visit www.airolator.com.
