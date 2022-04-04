The AgriFuture Educational Institute is returning to New Mexico, and the deadline to register is rapidly approaching. The three-day event will take place at the Embassy Suites in Albuquerque May 17 to 19. The last day to register for AgriFuture is April 7. To register for the event, visit the AgriFuture page on the New Mexico Department of Agriculture website at www.nmda.nmsu.edu/agrifuture/.
Additionally, the first 150 registrants will receive copies of the book Connectable: How Leaders Can Move Teams From Isolated to All In by Ryan Jenkins and Steven Van Cohen. Jenkins, an internationally acclaimed speaker and author, is slated as one of the event’s keynote speakers. Tim “The Dairy Farmer” Moffett, a third-generation farmer and an accomplished agricultural speaker and comedian will also be a keynote speaker at AgriFuture.
These keynote speakers are not the only highlight of AgriFuture. The conference consists of a multitude of panels and breakout sessions, each specifically catered to address relevant issues and aspects of the agriculture industry- especially for those that may be relatively new agriculture practitioners.
Each topic will be extensively covered by panels of experts with countless years of combined experience in their respective fields. A number of agencies host the event, including Dairy Producers of New Mexico, Farm Credit of New Mexico, New Mexico Acequia Association, New Mexico Association of Conservation Districts, New Mexico Beef Council, New Mexico Cattle Growers’ Association, New Mexico Department of Agriculture, New Mexico Farm and Livestock Bureau, New Mexico State University College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences, Rocky Mountain Farmers Union, United States Department of Agriculture and many more.
AgriFuture serves as a unique opportunity to not only learn from, but network with professionals from a number of different fields in the agriculture industry. According to New Mexico Secretary of Agriculture Jeff Witte, this opportunity is not one that should be taken for granted.
AgriFuture aims to connect, inform and inspire the next generation of farmers, ranchers and all people involved in agriculture. The event is held during even numbered years and is geared toward anyone 18 to 40 years of age but is open to anyone older or younger who is interested in being a part of the future of agriculture. Current producers of any age are highly encouraged to join alongside future producers to learn and share insights. Veterans of the armed forces are encouraged to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.