The value of total U.S. exports, excluding the re-export of foreign-origin goods, has grown at an average annual rate of 6% since 2002, reaching a record high of $1.4 trillion in fiscal year 2021. While the bulk of total U.S. exports was associated with industrial supplies and capital goods, agriculture’s share of total U.S. exports has steadily increased.

Between fiscal years 2002 and 2021, the value of U.S. exports of agricultural products rose by an average of 11% annually, exceeding the overall rate of increase for total U.S. exports. In 2021, agricultural exports accounted for 12% of the total value, up from 9% in 2002.

