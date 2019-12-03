The Randall County Ag Landowners/Lessee Contract Workshop is set for Dec. 17 by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Randall County. The event will be at the Kuhlman Extension Center, 200 N. Brown Road, Canyon.
Registration will begin at 9 a.m., followed by the program at 9:15 a.m. The fee is $10, and lunch will be provided by Ag Texas Farm Credit Services. RSVPs are requested to 806-468-5543 by 5 p.m. Dec. 13 for planning purposes.
“This workshop is designed to assist both landowners and lessees in developing contract agreements pertaining to production agriculture, pasture or hunting,” said J.D. Ragland, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension agriculture and natural resources agent in Randall County.
The first guest speaker will be Tiffany Dowell Lashmet, AgriLife Extension agricultural law specialist, Amarillo, who will address:
The Importance of Leases Being in Writing;
Key Terms to Include in Lease Agreements; and
Considerations for Terminating Lease Agreements.
Justin Benavidez, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension economist, Amarillo, will be the second speaker and will discuss:
Economics Related to Leases;
Setting a Fair Cash Lease Rate;
Different Lease Payment Structures; and
Decision-Aid Tools.
“Following lunch, we will be providing a ‘meet-and-greet’ opportunity for landowners and any new potential tenants to discuss possible contract arrangements,” Ragland said. “This will serve as an excellent opportunity for landowners and new interested tenants to actually meet one another and answer any questions regarding lease contracts.”
