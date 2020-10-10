Due to COVID-19 concerns, The Siouxland and Tri-State Agricultural Lenders Seminars have been combined into one virtual seminar set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nov. 10.
Lenders who serve agricultural clients—especially those who work with dairymen across the Upper Midwest—are encouraged to attend as the seminar will focus on market outlooks for livestock, grains and dairy, plus include a focus on exports and trade issues.
“The agenda this year features well-known presenters who are leading the national discussion in their topic area,” said Fred Hall and Larry Tranel, dairy field specialists with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. “Understanding the current market trends and risks is a necessary part of farm management assistance. Lenders and consultants working with dairymen have the additional necessity of understanding a complex system of milk marketing, labor inputs and federal policy implications.”
“These seminars have proven valuable to lenders and financial advisors across the Upper Midwest as a local source for current information which they can use as they help producers manage risk,” Hall said.
The registration fee has been reduced to $50 per person. A break is planned for noon to 1 p.m.
Register online at https://form.jotform.com/4Hregion1/2020-lenders-seminar. Or, if you prefer to register by mail, send a check, name and email address to the ISU Extension and Outreach Dubuque County office at 14858 West Ridge Lane, Dubuque, IA 52008. A confirmation email with the seminar link will be sent to you.
For more information, contact Tranel at 563-583-6496, tranel@iastate.edu or Hall at 712-737-4230, fredhall@iastate.edu.
