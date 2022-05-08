AgTrax, a global agribusiness software solutions company, headquartered in downtown Hutchinson, Kansas, was recognized April 19 by the Kansas Department of Commerce with a Merit Award certificate for the south-central region-Business Appreciation Service category.
David Toland, Kansas Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce, presented the award to Michael Hinton, AgTrax director of sales and marketing, as part of the “To the Stars: Celebrating Kansas Businesses’ Appreciation Luncheon,” at Butler Community College in Andover, Kansas. AgTrax was one of 29 businesses from the 14-county region acknowledged, for its “advanced technology software services” and economic impact.
“AgTrax and its employees are honored to have been recognized with this prestigious Kansas Business Award,” Hinton said. “We value the work the Kansas Department of Commerce is doing to lead economic development within the State (in conjunction with the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce); as well as their support of businesses like AgTrax, that proudly call Kansas home.”
AgTrax has contributed significantly to the global agriculture industry, inclusive of: the state of Kansas and the Hutchinson/Reno County ag community, a majority of the top U.S. agriculture-producing states, and the second- largest province in central Canada. AgTrax attributes its longevity and success to listening to and learning from its customers.
Formed in 1996, AgTrax is the agribusiness industry’s leading grain accounting software solutions provider, designed specifically for grain elevators, fertilizer companies, full-service cooperatives, ethanol production plants, feed stores, agronomy product and service providers, petroleum outlets, c-stores, and other types of businesses in agriculture.
