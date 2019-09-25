Precision ag data provides so much promise for farmers—from prescribed field tasks, to identifying efficiencies in livestock production—data will be more and more critical for decision-making on the farm.
But precision ag data also provides problems for farmers who don’t go into this new age with an eye to the troubles that can arise from how the data is collected, when, and by whom.
That was the takeaway from Attorney Joe Aker of the Cottonwood Law Group, Abilene, Kansas, and Jerrod Westfahl, co-founder and COO of AgriSync Inc. and counsel at Devine and Donley, LLC. The two spoke at the Kansas Farm Bureau sponsored Kansas State University/Washburn University School of Law Agribusiness Symposium, Sept. 13, in Hutchinson, Kansas.
Data collected by yield monitors and drones and RFID tags can help with prescribing planting populations, timing irrigation, selecting seed varieties and setting fertilizer rates. When combined with data available about weather conditions and general production and yield records that can help a farmer cut costs. But it can also affect a parcel of land’s resale value, auction price and collateral value to lenders, Westfahl said.
“Think of the value of that data to the seed companies and real-world research and development,” he posed. What is the stand-alone value of raw ag data? That depends on who’s asking.
“Think of ag data like an undeveloped natural resource,” Westfahl explained. “Most people have got to find a partner to develop that infrastructure to pull oil out of the ground.” The same is true for raw ag data coming off of a field—some farms have on-farm team members crunch the numbers, but many use third parties to gather a large amount of data from many farmers, aggregate it, analyze it and package it and return it back to the farmer for the decision.
In this instance, the value in that raw data compounds over time, Westfahl explained. So, the more years of production data, on the same field or the same farm, can become a clearer picture to a decision-maker, rather than a snapshot of one year on one field, he added.
But this pooling of data provides a point of complication in the real world of ownership and value.
“What happens in a landlord/tenant conflict?” Westfahl asked. “In this case, the data is the child in the divorce. What happens when a farm LLC or partnership has to dissolve or disassociate? Are these trade secrets? Have you read your equipment terms of service agreements?
“The law is playing catch-up with the technology,” he continued. “It’s always reactive, not proactive. The tech is changing all the time, and the advances are far outpacing the law’s ability to keep up and apply standards.” This lack of case law, for better or for worse, can wind up costing much more than money. It can cost friendships and families.
Aker and Westfahl gave the example of a landlord/tenant arrangement, where the tenant, using his equipment, captures data on a field’s production. Depending on the type of lease, cash, crop share or hybrid, the two parties are going to want to iron out who has the right to use the data, the right to exclude others from seeing that data, and more.
“The data gathered is only applicable to that piece of dirt,” Aker said. “Without that tract, there is no data. Without the tools and the farmer, there is no gathering of the data. The data is inherently tied to the land and the tools that gathered the data.”
In any type of lease, Aker said it’s wise to start writing a definition of farm data, who has rights to view the data and share it and with whom, and provide for what happens to that data at the termination of the lease—does it go with the land or does it go back to the farmer?
“Think about it, is farming competitive?” Aker asked the audience. If this isn’t put into the agreement, the data that a tenant collects could then be shared by the landowner with the competing farmer down the road, who could then underbid for the lease.
This is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to discussing the future value of farm data and the legalities surrounding this new frontier, Aker and Westfahl emphasized. There’s plenty to be ironed out in case law about classifying ag data under “trade secrets,” or the use of non-disclosure agreements with farm employees to keep data from leaking to competitors, or even finding the monetary value of data in all its forms on the open market.
“If you’re a farmer, or you’re working with farmers, ask them practically, ‘why does this matter to you?’” Westfahl told the lawyers and accountants in the room. “Take the opportunity to counsel, to put professionalizing practices in place. A lot of this is theory, good theory and good conversation, but in a practical business sense they may not care as much.” It’s a lot to unpack but it’s probably worth the time.
The symposium also brought experts out to cover new tax bill impacts to agribusinesses, the economic environment and the trade policy issues farmers face today.
Jennifer M. Latzke can be reached at 620-227-1807 or jlatzke@hpj.com.
