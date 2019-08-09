Every day presents opportunities and challenges in agriculture. Kansas State University’s Risk & Profit Conference is a place to hear updated information Aug. 22 to 23 on topics ranging from big decisions farmers and ranchers must make under the new Farm Bill to the latest on trade conflicts and their effect on agriculture; income tax updates; farmland values and much more.
The 2019 conference, “Policy perplexity: Farm bill, trade and profitability” starts with registration at 10:30 a.m. and lunch beginning at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 22 at the K-State Alumni Center in Manhattan.
Sara Wyant, president of Agri-Pulse Communications, will give the keynote address following the opening luncheon. Her newsletter and website, Agri-Pulse, features updates on farm policy, commodity and conservation programs, trade, food safety, rural development and environmental programs.
The afternoon offers breakout sessions on a variety of topics, followed by a social and prime rib dinner, plus “A conversation with a producer.” This year’s conversation is with Phil and Sharron Knox, fourth generation farmers in the family business.
Friday’s conference lineup includes a “Grain Market Situation and Outlook” and “Beef Cattle Market Outlook” plus more breakout sessions and lunch.
Nineteen breakout topics are planned, including: Weathering the storm in agriculture—developing skills to cope with farm stress; predicting fertilizer prices; Kansas Farm Management Association cow-calf management data collection results; comparing willingness to supply and willingness to pay for cattle traceability; the effect of wind turbines, groundwater stocks and irrigation on land values; and a farm finance update.
Some of the sessions will be repeated. For a complete list of session topics, parking and hotel information, check online or contact Rich Llewelyn at rvl@k-state.edu or 785-532-1504.
