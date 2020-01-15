Agri-Pulse is pleased to announce a partnership with the Association of Equipment Manufacturers to provide comprehensive coverage of the 2020 elections.
“Agri-Pulse first launched in-depth election coverage for the 2016 cycle, and we plan to expand our reports and analysis under a new series called ‘Campaign 2020’,” said Agri-Pulse Editor Sara Wyant. “This year’s coverage will explore important House and Senate races and take a close look at how the presidential campaigns are addressing farm policy and rural issues like infrastructure, trade, and rural healthcare. We will also be conducting a nationwide opinion poll and covering both presidential nominating conventions,” added Wyant.
“Agri-Pulse hopes to fill many of the gaps that rural media can no longer afford by making sure we are asking questions of presidential candidates with our own boots on the ground”, Wyant said. “It’s a big effort for our little company, but one that we feel is very worthwhile.”
“When farmers and the broader agriculture economy are strong, our industry is strong,” said Dennis Slater, president of the Association of Equipment Manufacturers. “2020 will be the year of the manufacturing election and that’s going to matter to farmers and others in agriculture communities who rely on the equipment we build.
“From long-term infrastructure investment to promoting free and fair trade, we need candidates this year who are going to support pro-manufacturing policies. That’s why we felt it was important to partner with Agri-Pulse this year on sponsoring their election coverage, their readers need to know what’s at stake and what candidates are talking about to address these issues,” Slater added.
Campaign 2020 launches Jan. 15 with a home page logo on www.Agri-Pulse.com as well as a specific landing page for all election coverage.
