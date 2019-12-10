U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue issued the following statement after United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced agreement on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement:
“USMCA is a big win for American workers and the economy, especially for our farmers and ranchers. The agreement improves virtually every component of the old NAFTA, and the agriculture industry stands to gain significantly,” said Secretary Perdue. “President Trump and Ambassador Lighthizer are laying the foundation for a stronger farm economy through USMCA and I thank them for all their hard work and perseverance to get the agreement across the finish line. While I am very encouraged by today’s breakthrough, we must not lose sight—the House and Senate need to work diligently to pass USMCA by Christmas.”
House Agriculture Committee Ranking Member K. Michael Conaway released the following statement upon news of a deal on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement:
“Today’s announcement of a deal on USMCA is news America’s farmers and ranchers have been waiting over a year for. I appreciate the work of President Trump and Ambassador Lighthizer in delivering on the promise of an improved trade agreement with Canada and Mexico. I urge Speaker Pelosi to quickly schedule a vote on USMCA.”
On Dec. 9, Ranking Member Conaway led a group of 159 members of the Republican conference, including GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, Whip Steve Scalise, Conference Chair Liz Cheney, and Ways and Means Ranking Member Kevin Brady, in sending a letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi urging immediate consideration and passage of this vital trade agreement.
