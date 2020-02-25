A faculty appreciation breakfast Feb. 24 kicked off National FFA Week at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis.
The NCTA 4-H and FFA Club is sponsoring Ag Olympics on Feb. 26 and all week will have a Trivia Contest through NCTA’s social media.
“Our chapter has been working to stay more involved this year on campus and in the community,” said Emily Kammerer of Sutherland, president of the NCTA’s combined collegiate club.
“We want to show our thanks for all that the faculty do for our NCTA students,” said Kammerer, an ag education major.
Aggie teams will compete for prizes in the Ag Olympics, as well as individual awards in trivia.
Student support across the college campus, which offers two-year degrees in agriculture and veterinary technology, is important year-round.
Last fall, as classes started, the FFA students held a spaghetti feed to assist in fundraising for 13 Aggies who received their American Degrees at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis.
“Our collegiate FFA and 4-H is composed of students who have been involved in either FFA, 4-H or both over the years in their home high schools and we continue that emphasis here at college.”
Around campus, students help with events such as livestock judging for District 9 and 11 FFA Chapters, along with leadership and career development programs at NCTA.
“Our goal is to spread our name throughout campus, and hopefully, gain more students who are interested in being a part of our club.”
Club sponsor is Doug Smith, professor in animal science and agricultural education, and also NCTA’s livestock judging team coach.
On March 2, at the NCTA Discovery Day and informational sessions, members will staff a 4-H/FFA booth at the Discovery Fair on campus.
“We are excited to show the prospective students from high schools that their FFA careers can continue once they get to NCTA. We all have a common bond here,” said Kammerer, who transfers to UNL next fall after she graduates from NCTA. “I want my career to be in agriculture and youth programs.”
Students such as Kammerer, several faculty and NCTA recruiters plan to take their NCTA exhibit to upcoming FFA conventions at several states including Nebraska, South Dakota, Kansas. Iowa, Missouri, Wyoming and Colorado. The Nebraska FFA State Convention is April 1 to 4 in Lincoln.
