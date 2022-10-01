One of the heroes of the 20th century’s drive to feed a hungry world can never get enough due.

Book Review hero-for-the-hungry-cover-900w.jpg

Hero for the Hungry: The Life and Work of Norman Borlaug

By Peggy Thomas

160 pages paperback, $15.99

Publisher: Feeding Minds Press

Barnes & Noble, Amazon

www.feedingmindspress.com, 800-443-8456

However, the book “Hero for the Hungry: The Life and Work of Norman Borlaug,” which is written for ages 10 to 15 by Peggy Thomas with exemplary artwork by Sam Kalda, provides a window into the triumphs and the challenge for the man, who is often credited with agriculture’s green revolution.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.