AGCO’s Fendt donates $25,000 to National FFA Organization

AGCO Corporation, Duluth, Georgia, a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, donated $25,000 to the National FFA Organization, the premier youth organization that prepares members for leadership and careers in the science, business, and technology of agriculture, at the 95th National FFA Convention and Expo. The donation is tied to Fendt and Luke Bryan’s collaboration to harvest and sell limited-edition popcorn.
Fendt and Luke Bryan’s Boldly Grown Popcorn, packaged in Bold Butter and Chart Toppin’ Churro flavors, was made available for purchase in August. As a strong supporter of FFA’s educational mission, AGCO announced its intent to donate to the National FFA Organization once the limited supply of Boldly Grown Popcorn sold out.
