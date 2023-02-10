AGCO, a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and solutions based in Duluth, Georgia, reported net sales of $3.9 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 23.6% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

AGCO reports increase fourth quarter sales

Reported net income was $4.29 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022, and adjusted net income, which excludes restructuring expenses and a charge related to the divestiture of a Russian joint venture, was $4.47 per share.

