AGCO, Duluth, Georgia, introduces Y-Logic, a premium nutrient delivery system for its RoGator LiquidLogic and legacy liquid systems. Designed by EZ-Drops, Y-Logic’s precision application reduces input and costs, while increasing farmer efficiencies and crop yield.
The product is a result of a strategic collaboration between its AGCO Parts division and Kirkland, Illinois-based EZ-Drops. The agreement provides AGCO’s RoGator dealers in North America exclusive parts access to Y-Logic, a new dealer-installed premium nutrient delivery system by EZ-Drops for the RoGator LiquidLogic and legacy liquid systems.
The new nutrient application system with quick-attach, pivot-mounts by EZ-Drops is now available at AGCO RoGator dealers for all factory boom sizes up to 120 feet, and all row widths regardless of how nozzle boom spacing is configured. Y-Logic’s efficiencies extend beyond its agronomic benefits and also include easy installation and removal capabilities, which are designed to save operators valuable time.
For more information, see a dealer or visit www.AGCOcorp.com.
