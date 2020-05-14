Ag Tidbits, produced by University of Missouri Extension faculty in east-central Missouri, provides relevant and timely online tips for farmers and ranchers statewide at Facebook.com/MUecAgTIDBITS.
The brief informational videos and text posts cover topics as varied and practical as how to get a good soil sample with a shovel, what to feed pigs to hold them longer during meat processing plant slowdowns, best ways to plant potatoes, how to determine nutritional adequacy for beef cattle, and more.
Also lending their expertise to the Tidbits team are livestock specialists Anita Ellis and Kendra Graham; Rachel Hopkins, county engagement specialist in agriculture and environment in Washington County; horticulture specialist Kate Kammler; agricultural engineering specialist Charles Ellis; and agronomy specialist Rusty Lee—with guest appearances planned from other extension specialists as needed.
Other topics in the works include spray tip selection and calibration for different herbicides, making hay bales, and freeze branding on livestock.
