Geopolitical tensions and the rising cost of inputs for growers were top concerns in a letter signed by 400 agriculture organizations that outlined their priorities for the farm bill. The letter was sent in mid-March to members of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry and the Committee on the Budget.

The current farm bill is set to expire at the end of September, and the fight over the next one could be protracted.

